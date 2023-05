Farmer went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Farmer has logged multiple hits in four of his last six contests, and he's driven in at least one run in five of those games. The 32-year-old continues to hit well, with his latest strong game lifting his season slash line to .319/.377/.478 with three home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and two doubles through 77 plate appearances.