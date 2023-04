Farmer (face) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday and hopes to be activated from the injured list May 9, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He'll play with St. Paul for a week before undergoing oral surgery to remove wires in his jaw on May 8 that sounds like the last steep in his recovery process. Farmer underwent surgery on his lower lip and bottom teeth after being struck by a pitch in the face April 12.