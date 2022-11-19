The Reds agreed to trade Farmer to the Twins on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

A late bloomer, Farmer become a regular for the Reds at shortstop over the past couple seasons. He led Cincinnati in plate appearances by a wide margin in 2022, though the team eventually moved Farmer off shortstop to give Jose Barrero, Spencer Steer and others some time late in the year. The 32-year-old Farmer is best utilized as a utility player, and that's almost certainly what he will be with Minnesota.