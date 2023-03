Farmer went 2-for-3 with two home runs in Friday's spring training loss to Tampa Bay. He's hitting .381 (8-for-21) with three home runs this spring.

Farmer is set to be Minnesota's primary utility player this season without a set position. However, it's possible he could get steady playing time at third base or first base at the start of the season if Alex Kirilloff (wrist) isn't ready for Opening Day.