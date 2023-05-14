Farmer went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Cubs.

Farmer has hit safely in five straight games since returning from a mouth injury. Sunday marked his first multi-hit effort in that span, as he led the Twins with three hits in the contest. The hot return to action puts the infielder at a .286/.345/.449 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases through 55 plate appearances. Farmer has started all five games since his return at third base, including four contests versus right-handed pitchers, so it appears he's closer to maintaining an everyday role than falling back into a platoon with utility man Willi Castro.