Farmer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and scored an additional run against the White Sox in a 10-2 win Thursday.

Farmer's two-run blast in the seventh inning gave the Twins a 6-0 lead and marked the end of Chicago starter Jose Urena's outing. It was the second straight game with a long ball for Farmer, marking the second time he has gone deep in back-to-back contests this season. Farmer is slashing .254/.311/.424 with 11 home runs, 36 RBI, 42 runs and one stolen base across 106 contests on the campaign.