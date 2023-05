Garlick will join up with the Twins ahead of Friday's series opener at the Angels, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Joey Gallo (shin) and Jorge Polanco (hamstring) both made early exits from Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers, so Garlick has been summoned in the event that some roster shuffling will be required. The 31-year-old outfielder is 1-for-7 with a homer in three games this season at the MLB level. He's hit .210/.319/.410 with five homers in 26 games at Triple-A St. Paul.