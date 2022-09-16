site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-kyle-garlick-exits-with-hand-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Exits with hand injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garlick left Thursday's game in the seventh inning due to pain in his wrist and hand, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He underwent testing after the game. It sounds like he'll need a day or two off as a result.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read