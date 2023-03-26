site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Moved to minors camp
Twins reassigned Garlick to minor-league camp Sunday.
Garlick received an invitation to spring training despite being outrighted off the roster in January. The outfielder will head to Triple-A St. Paul to add depth to the outfielder for the 2023 campaign.
