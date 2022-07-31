Garlick will start in left field and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Padres.

He'll take over in left field for the fourth time in five games after going 3-for-10 with a solo home run and two doubles over that stretch. The righty-hitting Garlick should be a mainstay in the lineup versus left-handed pitching moving forward, but his ability to pick up regular at-bats versus righties may hinge on the health of Alex Kirilloff (wrist). The Twins are viewing Kirilloff as day-to-day after he exited Saturday's win with a sore right wrist, an issue that forced him to the injured list for three weeks earlier this season.