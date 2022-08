Garlick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ribcage contusion Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garlick sat out the last two games with his rib injury, and he'll ultimately be forced to spend time on the injured list. Gilberto Celestino (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list and should see increased playing time in Garlick's absence, while Mark Contreras and Jake Cave are also in line for additional at-bats.