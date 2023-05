Garlick will be optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Garlick was recalled by the Twins in mid-May, and he went 3-for-10 with a homer, a double and three RBI over five games with the big-league club. However, he'll head back to the minors since Max Kepler (hamstring) and Royce Lewis (knee) will be reinstated from the injured list Monday.