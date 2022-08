Garlick (rib) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Garlick normally starts against southpaws such as the Tigers' Tyler Alexander, so the former player's absence from the lineup Wednesday suggests he hasn't completely recovered from the inflamed right rib that caused him to leave Monday's 5-3 extra-inning loss. With Garlick on the bench, the Twins will roll out a starting outfield of Jake Cave, Nick Gordon and Mark Contreras from left to right.