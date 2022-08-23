Garlick (rib cage) said he will report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Garlick noted that the pain in his bruised rib cage has gone down significantly since he was first placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 4, so he may need only one or two rehab games before he's deemed ready to rejoin the big club. He could be activated as soon as Friday, depending on how he fares on the rehab assignment. When healthy, the righty-hitting Garlick has been a fixture in the lineup versus left-handed pitching.