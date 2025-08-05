The Twins reinstated Keaschall (forearm) from the 60-day injured list, and he's starting at second base and batting fifth Tuesday against the Tigers.

The rookie second baseman has been sidelined since late April due to a fractured forearm, but he's back on the active roster after a 14-game rehab assignment. Keaschall played in just seven MLB games prior to the injury but had a hot start to his career, going 7-for-19 with three doubles and five steals in 26 plate appearances.