Twins' Luke Keaschall: Activated from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins reinstated Keaschall (forearm) from the 60-day injured list, and he's starting at second base and batting fifth Tuesday against the Tigers.
The rookie second baseman has been sidelined since late April due to a fractured forearm, but he's back on the active roster after a 14-game rehab assignment. Keaschall played in just seven MLB games prior to the injury but had a hot start to his career, going 7-for-19 with three doubles and five steals in 26 plate appearances.
