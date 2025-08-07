Keaschall went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Tigers.

Keaschall opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and added another RBI double in the fourth. The rookie has hit safely in eight of his first nine major-league games, with the lone exception coming April 25, when he fractured his forearm in his only plate appearance. During that stretch, he's slashing .393/.514/.679 with six extra-base hits, eight RBI, five runs scored and five steals across just 35 plate appearances.