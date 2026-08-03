Twins' Luke Keaschall: Homers in two-hit effort

Keaschall went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Seattle.

Facing Seattle closer Andres Munoz, Keaschall connected on an opposite-field solo homer to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning. The 23-year-old has homered in back-to-back games after going deep in Saturday's contest, bringing his season total to six. After a disappointing first few months of the campaign, Keaschall has begun to turn things around, slashing .302/.417/.477 with four homers, nine RBI, 15 runs and two stolen bases over his past 30 games.