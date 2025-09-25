The Twins placed Keaschall on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left thumb sprain.

Keaschall suffered the season-ending injury during Tuesday's game against the Rangers while stealing second base. He'll visit with a specialist next week to determine whether surgery is necessary. Even if an operation is required, Keaschall should be fine by the time spring training rolls around. The rookie finishes his promising first season with a .302/.382/.445 batting line with four home runs and 14 steals over 207 plate appearances.