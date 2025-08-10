Keaschall went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

Keaschall's second major-league homer was a big one -- he took Carlos Estevez deep the opposite way with two outs in the 11th inning, giving the Twins a two-run, walk-off victory. The 22-year-old Keaschall has been red hot since rejoining Minnesota earlier this month, following an extended stint on the IL with a fractured forearm. He's gone 10-for-22 (.455) with 10 RBI in five games. The rookie should continue to see regular playing time at second base down the stretch.