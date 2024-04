Keaschall will be limited to DH for a few weeks due to an arm injury, Jeff Johnson of the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.

Keaschall was the 49th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. He hit .288 with three home runs and a .891 OPS in 31 games between three levels in 2023. We should get a better read on his outlook with a full season at High-A.