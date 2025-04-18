The Twins selected Keaschall's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Keaschall slashed .261/.379/.348 with five RBI, eight runs and four stolen bases across 58 plate appearances in Triple-A and is regarded as one of the top prospects in the Twins' farm system. He'll help provide some stability in a Minnesota infield that has been battered by injuries recently, though he will be working as the DH during his MLB debut against Atlanta on Friday. Mickey Gasper was optioned to St. Paul to clear space for the Keaschall on the active roster, and Matt Canterino (shoulder) was designated for assignment to free up a 40-man spot.