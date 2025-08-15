Keaschall went 1-for-5 with one RBI and one stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

Keaschall had four multi-hit efforts in five games after returning from a fractured forearm Aug. 5, but he's since slowed down. He has gone just 2-for-17 over his last four contests, and his steal Thursday was his first since before the injury. Overall, the top prospect has been fairly steady over a small sample, batting .328 with two home runs, six steals, 14 RBI, seven runs scored and six doubles across 16 games this season. He should continue to play on a near-everyday basis, primarily at second base.