Keaschall played second base for half of a Triple-A spring training game Tuesday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
It was his first game in the field after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. He made a strong impression against major-league spring competition by hitting a home run with a .813 OPS while playing DH and pinch hitting. He'll likely begin the season at Double-A but could be in the majors this summer.
More News
-
Twins' Luke Keaschall: Reassigned to minors•
-
Twins' Luke Keaschall: Logs hit in first spring game•
-
Twins' Luke Keaschall: Invited to spring training•
-
Twins' Luke Keaschall: Undergoing Tommy John surgery•
-
Twins' Luke Keaschall: Named to Futures Game•
-
Twins' Luke Keaschall: Strong numbers at High-A•