Keaschall went 4-for-5 with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-8 loss to the White Sox.

Keaschall had gone five games without a multi-hit effort prior to Thursday. This was the first four-hit performance of his young career. He's had no trouble against major-league pitching over his first 33 games, slashing .328/.418/.508 with four home runs, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored, nine stolen bases and 10 doubles across 141 plate appearances. Keaschall should continue to see a near-everyday role at second base in the final few weeks of the campaign.