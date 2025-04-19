Keaschall went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to Atlanta.

Keaschall had a successful major-league debut, taking little time to check off a few firsts. He supplied an RBI single and a steal in the second inning and scored his first run after doubling in the fourth. The top prospect has a little speed in his game after stealing 24 bases between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita last year. He also swiped four bags on five attempts over 14 games with Triple-A St. Paul prior to his call-up this year. The 22-year-old is up to provide extra infield depth as the Twins deal with a handful of injuries, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him carve out a decent share of playing time while in the majors.