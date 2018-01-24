Twins' Matt Magill: Signs with Twins
Magill agreed to a minor-league deal with Minnesota on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Magill will add a little more organizational depth the the Twins' bullpen, and will likely begin the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level. He's only played in 11 major-league games to date, with his most recent appearance coming with the Reds in 2016. Last season, he posted a 3.95 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 95.2 innings for Triple-A El Paso within the Padres' system.
