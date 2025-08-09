Wallner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 win over the Royals.

Wallner put the Twins on the board with a 434-foot blast off a Seth Lugo sinker in the first inning, marking his 16th homer of the year and his fifth in the last 11 games. The 27-year-old has been consistent at the plate during that stretch, going 11-for-36 (.306) with seven RBI and nine runs scored. Wallner will look to continue this power surge as Minnesota rolls through the second half of the season.