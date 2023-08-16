Wallner went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Detroit.

The 25-year-old outfielder delivered the decisive blow Tuesday by launching a center-cut fastball from Will Vest over the right-center field fence for a 450-foot grand slam. Wallner's long ball capped off a five-run rally in the sixth inning and gave Minnesota a 5-2 lead. The rookie has displayed an impressive power surge since being recalled from Triple-A on July 17, tallying eight home runs in just 85 at-bats. However, the same 27-game stretch has revealed some concerns about Wallner's plate discipline, as he has a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate.