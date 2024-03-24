Wallner went 1-for-3 with a his second spring home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League win over Boston. He's hitting just .114 (4-for-35) with 16 strikeouts this spring.

Wallner has struggled this spring, but there's been no signs his roster spot is in question and at least he's getting on track just before the regular season begins. He looks set to start in left field but will likely sit against left-handed pitching. He crushed right-handed pitching last season by hitting .281 with 12 home runs and a .970 OPS against righties. However, he struggled versus lefties with a .118 average and .481 OPS, though that came in just 46 plate appearances.