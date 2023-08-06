Wallner went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBI against the Diamondbacks in Saturday's 12-1 victory.

Wallner enjoyed his sixth multi-hit game of the campaign and his first since he belted two homers against Seattle on July 26. Five of his past six hits (covering a nine-game span) had left the park coming into Saturday, but the 25-year-old was able to be productive without going deep against Arizona. Wallner pushed his season slash line to a strong .269/.387/.551 through 93 plate appearances on the campaign, and he's tallied six homers, four doubles, 14 RBI, 15 runs and a theft thus far.