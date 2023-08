Wallner went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over Texas. He was also hit by a pitch.

Wallner knocked a three-run triple in the first inning and later scored two more runs. He had been stuck in a 3-for-15 skid with eight strikeouts and no RBI since belting a grand slam Aug. 15 before snapping out of the funk Friday. Wallner is now slashing .244/.350/.528 with 16 extra-base hits and 25 RBI through 143 plate appearances.