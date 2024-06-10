Wallner went 1-for-5 with a double in Sunday's game for Triple-A St. Paul and is hitting .277 with six home runs and a 1.115 OPS over his last 13 games. He's hitting just .206 with 11 home runs and a .745 OPS overall at Triple-A in 46 games.

Wallner began the season as Minnesota's starting right fielder, but was sent to the minors after hitting just 2-for-33 through 13 games. He had also struggled in spring training (5-for-38) and looked lost at the plate. His hitting woes continued at Triple-A, but he's finally figuring it out at the plate. With Minnesota's offense struggling, Wallner could get another shot soon if he stays hot.