Wallner is not in the Twins' lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.

Wallner has played in three games since returning from a hamstring injury Saturday, but he will get to rest Tuesday. He recorded a hit in each game, going 3-for-11 with a home run. With the 27-year-old on the bench, Willi Castro has the start in right field as Brooks Lee takes over for Castro at second base.

