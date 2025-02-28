Wallner started at DH and hit leadoff in Thursday's spring training loss to Pittsburgh. He's batted leadoff in all three of his games this spring and is 1-for-7 at the plate.

It's not clear if he'll be used as a leadoff hitter during the regular season, but it could get him extra at-bats. However, he's likely to be platooned in right field and sit against lefties. While Wallner is off to a slow start at the plate, he's fully healthy after his last season ended prematurely in September due to an oblique strain.