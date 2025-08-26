Wallner went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 10-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

The Minnesota slugger notched his second career multi-homer game, with his first coming over two years ago July 26, 2023. Wallner popped a 419-foot solo shot off Toronto starter Max Scherzer in the fourth before returning in the sixth to slug a 423-foot, two-run shot, again off Scherzer. The 27-year-old has found his power swing in August, producing six long balls, 11 runs scored and 10 RBI with a .232 (13-for-56) batting average. In 311 total plate appearances, Wallner is now slashing .214/.322/.500 with 19 homers, 38 runs scored and 32 RBI this season.