Wallner went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Guardians.

Wallner has homered three times over his last six games, but he is batting just .225 (9-for-40) since the All-Star break. That's a little better than his .208 average for the season, though he should have little trouble holding a starting role in right field the rest of the way after the Twins' fire sale at the trade deadline. Wallner has added a .778 OPS, 14 homers, 24 RBI, 28 runs scored and no stolen bases over 251 plate appearances (69 games) this season.