Wallner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Though the lefty-hitting Wallner started in both of the past two games when the Twins opposed left-handed pitchers, he'll curiously bow out of the lineup Wednesday versus Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes. Jordan Luplow will instead draw the start in left field in place of Wallner, who has struck out at a 36.1 percent clip and is batting .200 in August but has provided value with four home runs, one stolen base, 13 RBI and 10 runs.