Wallner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Though the Twins are facing off against a right-hander (Tyler Glasnow) in the series opener, the lefty-hitting Wallner will retreat to the bench, ending a stretch of 15 consecutive starts for the rookie. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli may just want to give Wallner a day off to hit the reset button after going hitless with eight strikeouts against four walks over his last five starts.