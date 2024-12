Wallner is not expected to have any issues heading into spring training related to the season-ending left oblique strain he suffered in September, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It wasn't thought that this would be a long-term concern, but it's still good to hear his injury didn't have any further issues. After starting the season in Triple-A, Wallner found his stroke in the second half and hit .272 with a .914 OPS and 10 home runs over his final 55 games.