Wallner went 3-for-6 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Guardians.

Wallner knocked an RBI single in the seventh inning before capping off the Twins' 20-run outburst with a two-run shot in the ninth. He drove in three runs against the Rangers on Aug. 25 but had gone 3-for-24 (.125) with just one RBI in eight games since then. After Monday's big performance, Wallner is slashing .235/.354/.503 with 18 extra-base hits and 29 RBI through 181 plate appearances.