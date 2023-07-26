Wallner went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's loss against the Mariners.

Wallner is up to four homers this season, three of which have come in the last two days. The 25-year-old outfielder has started nine straight games as injuries continue to mount for the Twins, going 8-for-31 (.258) over that span. Overall, Wallner is slashing an impressive .294/.419/.569 with eight RBI and nine runs scored through 62 plate appearances this season. Given his current role and power upside, Wallner is worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.