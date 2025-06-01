Wallner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Wallner missed a month and a half due to a hamstring strain. He made an early impact in his return, as his lone hit was a second-inning homer to open the scoring. The outfielder was able to play the full game in right field, and he should reclaim a majority of the playing time there moving forward. On the year, he's batting .262 with an .883 OPS, two homers, five RBI, eight runs scored and no stolen bases across 71 plate appearances. Wallner's return is likely to lead to a reduction in playing time for Kody Clemens.