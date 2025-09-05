Wallner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a second run scored in Thursday's 11-8 loss to the White Sox.

Wallner had gone seven games without a long ball after homering four times over three contests from Aug 23-26. The outfielder provided a blast in the fifth inning Thursday, but the Twins ultimately unraveled in the late innings. Wallner is up to 21 homers, 36 RBI, 42 runs scored, three stolen bases, 14 doubles and three triples while slashing .209/.313/.483 through 93 games this season.