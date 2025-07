Wallner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 7-2 loss to Washington.

Wallner went yard in his first plate appearance Sunday, tagging Jake Irvin for a solo shot in the second inning. The homer snapped a streak of 11 straight hitless at-bats. Wallner has a dozen homers this season, and he's slashing .203/.300/.450 over 233 plate appearances.