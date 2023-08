Wallner has been diagnosed with a right hand contusion after exiting Friday's game versus the Pirates following a hit by pitch, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wallner was struck on the hand after a swing at a pitch in the seventh inning. It is not clear at this point whether he has had an X-ray yet or whether he needs one. Wallner went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored before departing.