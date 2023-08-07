Wallner went 1-for-4 with a walk-off two-run homer to beat the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Wallner delivered his first-career walk-off hit with a two-run blast off Paul Sewald to complete the series sweep for the Twins. Wallner has six homers and 12 RBI over his last 11 games. The 25-year-old has a .305 ISO in 97 plate appearances this season which would be ranked third in all of baseball if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. Wallner is locked into an everyday role after the recent injury news to Byron Buxton and would seem to have a leg up on the struggling Joey Gallo even when Buxton returns.