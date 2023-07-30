Wallner will start in right field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting Wallner will descend to the bottom of the order with southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the bump for Kansas City, but the fact that he's included in the lineup at all is a sign that he's gained the trust of the Twins' coaching staff. Since his call-up from Triple-A St. Paul on July 15, Wallner has turned what was expected to be a short-term stint in the big leagues into a near-everyday role. Though he's hitting just .200 with a 34.8 percent strikeout rate since his promotion, he's walked at a serviceable 8.7 percent clip and has made his eight hits count. Four of those eight hits have gone for extra bases, including three home runs.