Wallner (hamstring) is on track to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Wallner landed on the 10-day injured list in mid-April due to a Grade 3 left hamstring strain. He progressed enough in his recovery to resume running in early May, and he's ready to take the next step in his rehab program with an assignment in Triple-A. Given the severity of his hamstring strain, Wallner will likely need multiple rehab outings before returning to the majors, where he is slashing .263/.373/3474 with one home run and three RBI over 67 plate appearances.