Wallner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Royals.

Wallner was the only lefty in the Twins' lineup facing left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and was the only hitter to do any damage. He's managed to hit five home runs over his last five games and seems to have a path to a near-everyday role after Alex Kirilloff went on the injured list with a right shoulder strain Sunday. Wallner's slashing a respectable .258/.378/.532 with nine RBI, 11 runs and a 7:21 BB:K in 74 plate appearances this season.