Wallner did not start Wednesday's win over the A's with a left-handed pitcher expected to work the bulk of innings after a right-handed opener, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The good news is that Wallner wasn't out of the lineup for a second consecutive day due to injury. The bad news is he's sitting against lefties after getting more of a chance against left-handed pitchers earlier in the season (3-for-7 with a home run).